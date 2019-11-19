× Investigation into northwest side robberies ends with 2 juveniles arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) have arrested two juvenile males in connection with multiple robberies on the city’s northwest side over the past ten days.

Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of N. Georgetown Rd. on November 9, after a report of a robbery of a business.

According to police, the robbery was assigned to the Covert Robbery Unit who began an investigation into several robberies close to each other over a period of ten days.

After detectives gathered potential evidence in each of the robberies, two juvenile males were arrested on November 16.

The string of robberies included the Georgetown Rd. robbery, as well as one on the 6000 block of Michigan Rd., and two robberies on Lafayette Rd. at the 4600 and 5600 blocks.

IMPD released this statement in regards to business robberies during the upcoming holiday season:

“Robbery Detectives continue to work diligently to combat robberies of people and businesses. Remember that belongings can be replaced, you cannot. In the event you are a victim or present during a robbery we remind you to maintain a safe distance and be a good witness. When it is safe, call the police, then stay and speak to officers about what you saw. During the holiday season especially, the IMPD encourages residents to take steps to prevent crimes of opportunity, including concealing wallets and purses inside outerwear, storing any belongings out of sight in the trunk of your vehicle, and never leaving your car to warm up unattended.”

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeTips.org.