Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 31 – Purdue Aviation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With a growing concern regarding a potential pilot shortage in the near future, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, Purdue University is taking some measures to help address the problem.

Recently, Purdue announced two measures they are taking to do their part in addressing a potential pilot shortage. The first, the introduction of a ‘Degree in Three‘ program for Aviation students. This program allows for students to graduate in three years, while being properly trained and equipped for the work force, as well as save thousands of dollars in tuition and living expenses.

The second measure is the addition of a new flight simulator – the Hawker 900XP – began operation in September, and is allowing students for more real-life training, preparing them for the many obstacles the future pilots may face. Video of the new simulator can be seen here:

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4's Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Assistant Professor in the School of Aviation Technology and Transportation Jason Cutter about the measures taken, the importance of the new technology, and how this will better prepare aviation students for the future.

