Fog overnight; Nearing coldest November on record

Posted 6:47 pm, November 19, 2019

Central Indiana continues to be swamped in by clouds but there are some signs we’ll get some breaks in the clouds Wednesday afternoon.  Before that happens, we are going to have reduced visibility this evening, then fog begins to set in by early Wednesday morning.  Be sure to keep an eye out for kids walking to the bus stop in the morning.

Computer model projection of visibility measured in miles Wednesday morning.

The big question for Wednesday will be how long clouds stick around.  We are expecting breaks in the clouds to begin developing by mid-afternoon.  Some areas where the morning fog lingers could take a little while longer.  Once the sun pops out, temperatures should be able to respond, climbing to the upper 40°s to lower 50°s.

Forecast high temperature Wednesday.

WE’RE ALMOST NUMBER 1

Indianapolis is closing in on number 1 but not likely a #1 you want.  This is the 2nd coldest start to November since 1871 through November 18.  We are missing out on the top spot by only the slimmest of margins, only 0.1° behind the top spot (1951).

The average temperature is now 9.4° below the 30-year normal for November 1-18.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LOW TO BRING RAIN

We’re tracking a weather system that will bring rain to central Indiana starting Thursday.

An area of low pressure is moving out of the Rocky Mountains (in Colorado) Tuesday evening.  Upper-level energy, located off the coast of the California Baja, will quickly arrive overland Wednesday morning.  The two will work together to bring rain to the area starting Thursday.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery Thursday morning.

Winds will increase, out of the southeast shifting to the south, throughout Thursday.  This will send temperatures in to the middle 50°s.  While a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, this should be mainly rain falling over the area.

