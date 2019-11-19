Federal authorities execute search warrant at Evansville motorcycle club

Posted 1:01 pm, November 19, 2019, by

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Federal authorities searched a motorcycle club in Evansville Tuesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) executed a search warrant at the Grim Reaper Motorcycle Club.

According to WEHT, the DEA and FBI assisted in the search. The Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

Multiple agents were seen entering and exiting the building Tuesday morning. K-9 detective units were part of the search.

Tow trucks at the scene were loaded with two motorcycles that had been taken out of the building. Federal authorities would not confirm the reason behind the investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.