× Everything you need to know about Red for Ed rally at the statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today is Red for Ed Action Day, and nearly 12,000 teachers are expected to rally at the statehouse.

Educators from over 145 school districts across the state are fighting for these three things:

Invest budget surplus in teacher compensation Hold students, teachers and communities harmless from I-LEARN Repeal PGP/externship requirements

This is the schedule for the rally:

8:30 a.m. Arrivals on the statehouse south lawn

9 a.m. Human tunnels around the entrances to the statehouse

10:30 a.m. Remarks on the south steps from ISTA President Keith Gambill and NEA Vice President Becky Pringle

10:50 a.m. March on the statehouse grounds

12 p.m. Lunch—there will be food trucks just north of the Indiana Government Center

12:30 p.m. Enter the Statehouse

1:15 p.m. ISTA members share stories in the south atrium

1:35 p.m. Action day activities in the south atrium

3 p.m. Closing announcements in the south atrium

These are the parking options downtown for those who want to attend the rally.

Buses

Metered parking on streets (buses need to pay for all spots taken)

Gate Ten, 343 W McCarty St – cost is $45 for buses and $25 for 15+Passenger Vans (pay onsite with credit card or cash; shuttle provided to and from lot – for return shuttle service call 317-478-2322 or 317-737-2036.

Indianapolis Zoo – first-come; first-served basis (not guaranteed due to another event in Indy); cost is $20 with no shuttle service

IPS schools

Cars

Metered parking on streets and behind ISTA building

249 W. New York Street – $10 per vehicle

PNC Centre/Hyatt Garage, 5 S Capitol Ave. (6’8” clearance) $28 for anything over 2 hours

151 West Ohio St Garage

Plaza Park Garage 109 S. Capitol Ave. (6’8” clearance) $26 for anything over 4 hours

Circle Center Mall

Capitol Commons Garage, 284 W. Washington St (6’8” clearance)

Gate Ten, 343 W McCarty St– cost is $18 for cars/trucks/SUVs/mini-vans (pay onsite with credit card or cash); shuttle provided to and from lot – for return shuttle service call 317-478-2322 or 317-737-2036.

Hilton Garage, 120 W Market St (ISTA parking garage)

What if you’re downtown and what to avoid the rally? Police say no street closures are planned, however, you can expect the area around the statehouse to be busier than normal. The most congested times will be during drop-off and pick-up. Those times are 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.