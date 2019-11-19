Doobie Brothers announce concert in Noblesville next summer during 50th anniversary tour

LIVESTREAM: Public hearings continue in impeachment inquiry
Posted 10:11 am, November 19, 2019

The Doobie Brothers Perform Toulouse Street And The Captain and Me Albums Live at The Ryman on November 18, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Doobie Brothers are coming to Indiana next summer!

The four-time Grammy award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Tom Johnston, Michael Mcdonald, Pat Simmons and John Mcfee will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

They’ll perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, July 30, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.

