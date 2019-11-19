× Bloomington police arrest man accused of chasing down stolen car, firing shots at fleeing thief

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man was arrested after police say he chased down his stolen car and fired over a dozen bullets at the fleeing thief.

Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo says the incident began around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paul Clark, 37, was warming up his car outside his apartment when he looked out the window and saw a thief driving away in his 2004 Chrysler 300.

Police say he grabbed his gun and the key’s to his girlfriend’s SUV, and he chased down the thief to the Marathon gas station at East Winslow Road and South Walnut Street.

Pedigo said Clark fired shots into his stolen car before the thief managed to flee again.

The stolen car was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex. Police said there was no blood inside, and they didn’t find the thief.

Officers responded to the Marathon station after several calls about gunfire. Police recovered 13 shell casings in the area.

Police later arrested Clark, and he’s accused of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Pedigo warns that Clark’s actions could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders, and he Warns against this kind of vigilante justice.