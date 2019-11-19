LIVESTREAM: Public hearings continue in impeachment inquiry
List of schools closed for Red for Ed Action Day

Bloomington police arrest man accused of chasing down stolen car, firing shots at fleeing thief

Posted 11:46 am, November 19, 2019, by

Booking photo for Paul Clark proivided by Monroe County Correctional Center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man was arrested after police say he chased down his stolen car and fired over a dozen bullets at the fleeing thief.

Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo says the incident began around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Paul Clark, 37, was warming up his car outside his apartment when he looked out the window and saw a thief driving away in his 2004 Chrysler 300.

Police say he grabbed his gun and the key’s to his girlfriend’s SUV, and he chased down the thief to the Marathon gas station at East Winslow Road and South Walnut Street.

Pedigo said Clark fired shots into his stolen car before the thief managed to flee again.

The stolen car was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex. Police said there was no blood inside, and they didn’t find the thief.

Officers responded to the Marathon station after several calls about gunfire. Police recovered 13 shell casings in the area.

Police later arrested Clark, and he’s accused of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

Pedigo warns that Clark’s actions could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders, and he Warns against this kind of vigilante justice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.