3 people shot on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway after three people were shot Tuesday on the near south side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Talbott Street, east of Madison Avenue.

Police say they located three people with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They’re reportedly in “stable” condition.

No additional details were immediately released. This story is developing.