× Two mornings with a chance for icy roads for the morning rush hour

Two weather systems will bring a chance for a wintry mix to central Indiana this week. The first one arrives Monday morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle will be possible between 4am and 8am. A few icy spots may develop on overpasses and bridges. The second weather system coming Tuesday morning will have more moisture to work with and could cause more widespread problems.

Lows will fall below freezing Monday morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible for the morning rush hour.

Highs will warm into the 40s Monday afternoon.

A light rain/snow will develop by 7am Tuesday.

The wintry mix will continue through 8am.

The rain/snow mix will change to rain by 9am.

The moisture will move out by mid-morning.

Highs will warm into the 50s later this week.