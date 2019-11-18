Tracking rain and slowly improving temperatures

Posted 5:37 am, November 18, 2019, by

Coats still needed today and we’ll see a few raindrops but probably not enough to justify lugging around your umbrella all day.  We could see some slick spots this morning so be cautious but honestly not super concerned. Starting off the day right along that freezing line so it’s certainly still cold enough for a coat.  If you aren’t leaving the house until closer to lunchtime I think just a jacket will do as we return to the low 40s.  We really should still have highs in the low 50s this time of the year but we’ve only been at or above average twice so far this month!  The jet continues to dive south over us and that’ll keep us cold Monday and Tuesday but some ridging midweek will help our temperatures climb and redeem themselves. Just a few raindrops here and there today with a mainly gloomy day ahead.  Clouds will stay rather thick all through our Monday.  Another chance for light rain is in the forecast for Tuesday but total accumulations between these two days stay minimal, totaling about a tenth of an inch. Wednesday looks absolutely fantastic and then Thursday we’ll be warmer but with wind and rain to ruin those temperatures for us.  Friday doesn’t look too bad after rain wraps up early in the morning.  First look at the weekend brings back below average temperatures and a chance for rain on Saturday.

