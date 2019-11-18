× Danville Town Council appoints Jim Hilton as full-time Chief of Police

DANVILLE, Ind. — Interim Chief of Police Jim Hilton was appointed as the new full-time Chief of Police for the Town of Danville at Monday’s regular meeting of the Danville Town Council, according to the Danville Police Department.

Chief Hilton has been with the Danville Police Department since 2009 and has served in nearly every position available within the agency. Chief Hilton was appointed to the position of Assistant Chief of Police in September of 2015 and became Interim Chief of Police for the first time in January of 2016 and again became Interim Chief in March of this year.

Prior to his work in Danville, Hilton worked for the Indiana State Police for nine years. He has over 19 years of public service experience.

“We are very proud to have Chief of Police Jim Hilton, and hope you will join us in congratulating him on his official appointment,” the Danville Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.