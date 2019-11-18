Thief destroys, steals from string of Martinsville soda machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- A Martinsville comic store is sick of seeing a villainous thief destroy their soda machines, and now, the owner is trying to be the hero of his own story.

Eric Singer has had two soda machines destroyed over the years by thieves. In total, he said they've been hit for cash at least six times. This latest attempt saw all the machines in his strip mall get hit.

“The guy knew what he was doing. It's not his first rodeo," Singer said of the latest thief. “When it gets damaged, it goes on my insurance, so every time it gets broken into."

The thief was in and out in five minutes. He made off with the cash inside and permanently damaged the machines with a drill and a bolt cutter. Singer says this man came prepared and had a strategy for getting past the security measures they've added over the years. The thief just didn't expect to get caught on camera. His white SUV was also spotted on surveillance footage.

“At least they’ve got that to hit, and they are not trying to go in our front door," Singer said.

He fears he could see a spike in his bill if insurance has to pay for the whole unit to be replaced once it's sent back to Coke. If you recognize the man in the surveillance footage please call Martinsville police.