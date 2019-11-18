× Southport boys basketball team banned from state tournament because of IHSAA violations

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Indiana High School Athletic Association is barring Southport High School from the boy’s state basketball tournament this year.

The IHSAA says Head Coach Eric Brand provided a tuition payment to Perry Township Schools on behalf of one of his players for $5,548.

The player is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The IHSAA says Perry Township accepted the payment, but it was in the student’s name.

That student is ineligible to play this year.

Brand is also suspended for the first two games of the year.

Additionally, the Southport High School athletic department is placed on probation for one year.

We reached out to Perry Township for a comment, and we will let you know when we hear back from them.