Police asking public to help find Grant County wanted woman

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Grant County are asking the public to help locate a woman wanted for failing to appear and other charges.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released a Crime Stoppers bulletin seeking to locate Jami Duncan, 29.

Police said Duncan is approximately 5’04” tall and weighs around 180 lbs.

Duncan has active warrants out of Grant County for failure to appear, as well as aggravated battery, dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Grant County police said Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jami Duncan can be found should call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).

The tip line is staffed 24-hours a day, and tipsters can report information by visiting P3Tips.com.