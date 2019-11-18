Police asking public to help find Grant County wanted woman

Posted 11:09 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, November 18, 2019

Photo of Jami Duncan provided by Grant County Sheriff's Department

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Grant County are asking the public to help locate a woman wanted for failing to appear and other charges.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released a Crime Stoppers bulletin seeking to locate Jami Duncan, 29.

Police said Duncan is approximately 5’04” tall and weighs around 180 lbs.

Duncan has active warrants out of Grant County for failure to appear, as well as aggravated battery, dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Grant County police said Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jami Duncan can be found should call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).

The tip line is staffed 24-hours a day, and tipsters can report information by visiting P3Tips.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.