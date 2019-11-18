Person shot at east side restaurant during reported robbery

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has been shot at a restaurant on the east side of Indianapolis during what was reported as a robbery in progress, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the call of a robbery in progress at the Pizza Hut restaurant at Mitthoeffer Road and East 21st Street.

When officers arrived, they found an individual who had been shot at that location. The person is in stable condition, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

