× Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler in custody after arrest by FBI

MUNCIE, Ind. – FBI agents arrested Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler at his home Monday morning.

According to the FBI, agents executed an arrest warrant and Tyler is in custody.

The Tyler administration has been under scrutiny for years now as investigators conduct a federal corruption probe.

The mayor announced earlier this year that he didn’t plan to seek reelection.

Chris Bavender from the FBI provided the following statement: