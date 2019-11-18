Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler in custody after arrest by FBI
MUNCIE, Ind. – FBI agents arrested Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler at his home Monday morning.
According to the FBI, agents executed an arrest warrant and Tyler is in custody.
The Tyler administration has been under scrutiny for years now as investigators conduct a federal corruption probe.
The mayor announced earlier this year that he didn’t plan to seek reelection.
Chris Bavender from the FBI provided the following statement:
I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody.
Any further questions should be directed to the US Attorney’s office.