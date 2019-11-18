× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 44 ‘Colts Regain Division Lead’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts once again sit atop the AFC South after an impressive 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Monday’s podcast, Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams recap the game, which featured a successful return to action for quarterback Jacoby Brissett and two 100-yard rushing performances by Indianapolis running backs.

The guys also discuss Marlon Mack’s broken hand and what his injury means for the Colts’ running game as they push towards the playoffs.

No Blue Zone recap is complete without taking a look at how the rest of the division fared, as the fellas wrap things up by touching on Houston’s embarrassing loss in Baltimore.

