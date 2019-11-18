City records third deadly shooting in 9 hours; man found shot to death in vehicle on east side

Posted 2:22 am, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40AM, November 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds in the third deadly shooting in Indianapolis in nine hours.

The latest incident happened just before midnight in the 3700 block of E. Market St., where IMPD officers were called on a report of shots fired. First responders found an unresponsive male sitting in a car, deceased at the scene. The investigation is just underway and police say it is too early to determine if this was an isolated incident.

The incident marked the third deadly shooting in the city since 3 p.m. Sunday, and police are urging the public to speak up to help with these investigations.

“If you see something say something,” said Michael Hewitt, IMPD spokesperson. “It starts with the 911 phone call. They hear something. They say something. We encourage everyone else in the area to maybe take it a step further and if you saw something or heard anything — it could be something minor to you but to [police] it could be a big deal.”

Hewitt went on to stress that with any area of the city where they have violence, the majority of the people living in these neighborhoods are good people who work hard and love their families. “Those are the people we are out here working hard for to solve these cases,” Hewitt said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

