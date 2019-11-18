× Central Indiana may see patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday morning

Our work week began with drizzle and fog on Monday. Temperatures stayed above freezing and rainfall amounts generally were light. A second weather system coming Tuesday morning will have more moisture to work with and could cause more widespread problems for the morning rush hour. The day will begin with temperatures near freezing and patchy freezing drizzle will be possible. A few icy spots may develop on overpasses and bridges before temperatures rise.

Our weather pattern will continue to be active later this week. We’ll have another chance for rain Thursday and a rain/snow mix will be possible, mainly north of I-70, Saturday morning.

Lows will be near freezing Tuesday morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle is likely through Tuesday morning.

Light rain will continue Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll see a warm up this week.

Showers are likely Thursday.

A rain/snow mix is likely north of I-70 Saturday morning.

Light rain is likely south of I-70 Saturday.