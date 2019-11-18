Person dies after jumping off overpass on I-70 in Hendricks County

Posted 10:12 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39PM, November 18, 2019

CORRECTION: CBS4 originally reported that at least one person was dead due to a crash. State police say after an investigation, it has been determined that a person intentionally jumped off an overpass. 

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — At one person is dead after they intentionally jumped off an overpass on I-70 in Hendricks County, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says the incident caused all eastbound lanes on I-70 at mile marker 65.4 near State Road 267 to close.

INDOT expects the closure to last roughly four hours.

