× 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart, police say

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. Two men and a woman were fatally shot, according to Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

Ford told the Associated Press that two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan.

According to the Duncan Banner, the shooting was reported before 10 a.m. Some area businesses and schools went on lockdown after it happened.

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.