× 3 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings during violent end to weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a violent end to the weekend. Three people are dead and one person is injured after four separate shootings across Indianapolis.

The shootings happened within the span of nine hours. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say there is no reason to believe they’re connected because they occurred on different sides of town.

The first shooting occurred on the near northwest side. IMPD says just after 3 p.m. they responded to a call about shots fired at the Wildwood Village Apartments. A man was shot to death.

It’s unclear if he lived there and what led to the shooting.

The second shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Drexel Avenue on the northeast side. IMPD says the gunshot victim was in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on the west side. A man was shot and killed on Staton Place East Drive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Lastly, the fourth shooting happened just before midnight on Indy’s near east side. Police received a call from someone who thought they heard shots fired. IMPD found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car in the 3700 block of East Market Street. He was declared dead at the scene.

“If you see something say something,” said Michael Hewitt, IMPD spokesperson. “It starts with the 911 phone call. They hear something. They say something. We encourage everyone else in the area to maybe take it a step further and if you saw something or heard anything – it could be something minor to you but to [police] it could be a big deal.”

Anyone with information about any of these shootings should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).