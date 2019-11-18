× 2 in Noblesville arrested for neglect after 4-year-old taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville have arrested two people on neglect charges after a child was sent to the hospital on Tuesday, November 12.

Officers from the Noblesville Police Department (NPD) responded to a call to assist paramedics with the possible cardiac arrest of a four-year-old boy at the 700 block of Nelson Circle.

NPD began an investigation upon arrival and requested additional investigators from the criminal investigation division and the Hamilton County Department of Child Services after observing evidence at the scene.

According to police, the boy was taken to Riverview Health in Noblesville before being transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators concluded the investigation and submitted their findings to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two people believed to be involved with the case were taken into custody after the prosecutor’s office issued warrants for their arrest.

Elijah Marice Mills, 32, of Noblesville faces felony charges of neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injuries and battery.

Taylor Renee Abrams, 25, of Noblesville faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injuries and a misdemeanor charge of failure to make a report.

Mills and Abrams are currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

This is a developing story.