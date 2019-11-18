130 Indiana school districts will close tomorrow as teachers demand change on Red for Ed Action Day
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of students in Indiana will be out of school on Tuesday while teachers plan to head to the statehouse to demand better pay.
It’s called Red for Ed Action Day, and it’s part of a national movement encouraging communities to wear red and show support for public education.
The rally is set to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the statehouse.
It’s also the first day lawmakers are back for the 2020 legislative session.
The Indiana State Teacher’s Association says there are three main goals:
- Higher pay for teachers
- Standardized tests to have no effect on pay
- Professional development requirement repealed
Indiana is 36th in the nation for average teacher pay.
Some districts like Indianapolis Public Schools are swapping the day with a different professional development day that had been scheduled for later in the year.
Other school districts are having “e-learning” days where students do the assignments at home.
Governor Eric Holcomb will not be there tomorrow. His office says he will be in Florida for a Republican Governor’s Association Conference.
Below is a complete list of the 130 school districts closed. This list was compiled by our partners at the IndyStar.
Alexandria Community Schools
Anderson Community Schools
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation
Baugo Community Schools
Beech Grove City Schools
Blackford County Schools
Blue River Valley Schools
Carroll Consolidated School Corporation
Center Grove Community School Corp
Centerville-Abington Community Schools
Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
Clarksville Community School Corporation
Crawfordsville Community Schools
Clinton Central School Corporation
Clinton Prairie School Corporation
Cloverdale Community Schools
Community Schools of Frankfort
Concord Community Schools
Crawford County Community School Corporation
Crothersville Community Schools
Culver Community School Corporation
Decatur County Community Schools
Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation
Elkhart Community School Corporation
Elwood Community School Corporation
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
Fayette County School Corporation
Fort Wayne Community Schools
Franklin County Community School Corporation
Franklin Township Com School Corporation
Goshen Community Schools
Greater Clark County Schools
Greencastle Community Schools
Greenfield-Central Community Schools
Griffith Public Schools
Hamilton Heights School Corporation
Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Huntington County Community School Corporation
Indianapolis Public Schools
Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
Jay School Corporation
Jennings County School Corporation
Kankakee Valley School Corporation
Kokomo School Corporation
Lafayette School Corporation
Lake Ridge Schools
LaPorte Community School Corporation
Lebanon Community Schools
Lewis Cass Schools
Liberty-Perry Community Schools
Logansport Community School Corporation
Maconaquah School Corporation
Madison Consolidated Schools
Madison-Grant United School Corporation
Marion Community Schools
Michigan City Area Schools
Mill Creek Community School Corporation
Monroe-Gregg School District
MSD Boone Township (Hebron)
MSD Lawrence Township
MSD of New Durham Township (Westville)
MSD Pike Township
MSD Warren Township
MSD Washington Township
MSD Wayne Township
Mt Vernon Community School Corporation
Nettle Creek School Corporation
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools
New Castle Community School Corporation
New Prairie United School Corporation
Noblesville Schools
North Adams Community Schools
North Central Parke Community School Corporation
North Daviess Community Schools
North Gibson Schools
North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation
North Miami Community Schools
North Newton School Corporation
North White School Corporation
Oak Hill United School Corporation
Oregon-Davis School Corporation
Peru Community Schools
Pike County School Corporation
Pioneer Regional School Corporation
Plymouth Community School Corporation
Portage Township Schools
Rensselaer Central School Corporation
Richland-Bean Blossom Schools
Richmond Community Schools
River Forest Community Schools
Rush County Schools
Salem Community Schools
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Mishawaka
School City of Whiting
SENSE Charter School
Shelbyville Central Schools
Shenandoah School Corporation
Sheridan Community Schools
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Central Community School Corporation
South Dearborn Community School Corporation
South Gibson Schools
South Harrison Community Schools
South Henry School Corporation
South Newton School Corporation
South Putnam Community Schools
South Vermillion Community School Corporation
Southern Hancock County Community School Corporation
Southwest Parke Community School Corporation
Southwestern-Jefferson County Consolidated Schools
Taylor Community School Corporation
Tippecanoe School Corporation
Tipton Community School Corporation
Tri-Central Community Schools
Tri-County School Corporation
Tri-Creek School Corporation
Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation
Twin Lakes School Corporation
Union County College Corner School District
Union-North United School Corporation
Vigo County School Corporation
Warrick County School Corporation
Warsaw Community Schools
Washington Community Schools
West Central School Corporation
West Clark Community Schools
Western School Corporation
Western Wayne Schools
Whitko Community School Corporation