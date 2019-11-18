× 130 Indiana school districts will close tomorrow as teachers demand change on Red for Ed Action Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of students in Indiana will be out of school on Tuesday while teachers plan to head to the statehouse to demand better pay.

It’s called Red for Ed Action Day, and it’s part of a national movement encouraging communities to wear red and show support for public education.

The rally is set to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the statehouse.

It’s also the first day lawmakers are back for the 2020 legislative session.

The Indiana State Teacher’s Association says there are three main goals:

Higher pay for teachers

Standardized tests to have no effect on pay

Professional development requirement repealed

Indiana is 36th in the nation for average teacher pay.

Some districts like Indianapolis Public Schools are swapping the day with a different professional development day that had been scheduled for later in the year.

Other school districts are having “e-learning” days where students do the assignments at home.

Governor Eric Holcomb will not be there tomorrow. His office says he will be in Florida for a Republican Governor’s Association Conference.

Below is a complete list of the 130 school districts closed. This list was compiled by our partners at the IndyStar.

Alexandria Community Schools

Anderson Community Schools

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation

Baugo Community Schools

Beech Grove City Schools

Blackford County Schools

Blue River Valley Schools

Carroll Consolidated School Corporation

Center Grove Community School Corp

Centerville-Abington Community Schools

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools

Clarksville Community School Corporation

Crawfordsville Community Schools

Clinton Central School Corporation

Clinton Prairie School Corporation

Cloverdale Community Schools

Community Schools of Frankfort

Concord Community Schools

Crawford County Community School Corporation

Crothersville Community Schools

Culver Community School Corporation

Decatur County Community Schools

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation

Elkhart Community School Corporation

Elwood Community School Corporation

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

Fayette County School Corporation

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Franklin County Community School Corporation

Franklin Township Com School Corporation

Goshen Community Schools

Greater Clark County Schools

Greencastle Community Schools

Greenfield-Central Community Schools

Griffith Public Schools

Hamilton Heights School Corporation

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Huntington County Community School Corporation

Indianapolis Public Schools

Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation

Jay School Corporation

Jennings County School Corporation

Kankakee Valley School Corporation

Kokomo School Corporation

Lafayette School Corporation

Lake Ridge Schools

LaPorte Community School Corporation

Lebanon Community Schools

Lewis Cass Schools

Liberty-Perry Community Schools

Logansport Community School Corporation

Maconaquah School Corporation

Madison Consolidated Schools

Madison-Grant United School Corporation

Marion Community Schools

Michigan City Area Schools

Mill Creek Community School Corporation

Monroe-Gregg School District

MSD Boone Township (Hebron)

MSD Lawrence Township

MSD of New Durham Township (Westville)

MSD Pike Township

MSD Warren Township

MSD Washington Township

MSD Wayne Township

Mt Vernon Community School Corporation

Nettle Creek School Corporation

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools

New Castle Community School Corporation

New Prairie United School Corporation

Noblesville Schools

North Adams Community Schools

North Central Parke Community School Corporation

North Daviess Community Schools

North Gibson Schools

North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation

North Miami Community Schools

North Newton School Corporation

North White School Corporation

Oak Hill United School Corporation

Oregon-Davis School Corporation

Peru Community Schools

Pike County School Corporation

Pioneer Regional School Corporation

Plymouth Community School Corporation

Portage Township Schools

Rensselaer Central School Corporation

Richland-Bean Blossom Schools

Richmond Community Schools

River Forest Community Schools

Rush County Schools

Salem Community Schools

School City of East Chicago

School City of Hammond

School City of Mishawaka

School City of Whiting

SENSE Charter School

Shelbyville Central Schools

Shenandoah School Corporation

Sheridan Community Schools

South Bend Community School Corporation

South Central Community School Corporation

South Dearborn Community School Corporation

South Gibson Schools

South Harrison Community Schools

South Henry School Corporation

South Newton School Corporation

South Putnam Community Schools

South Vermillion Community School Corporation

Southern Hancock County Community School Corporation

Southwest Parke Community School Corporation

Southwestern-Jefferson County Consolidated Schools

Taylor Community School Corporation

Tippecanoe School Corporation

Tipton Community School Corporation

Tri-Central Community Schools

Tri-County School Corporation

Tri-Creek School Corporation

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation

Twin Lakes School Corporation

Union County College Corner School District

Union-North United School Corporation

Vigo County School Corporation

Warrick County School Corporation

Warsaw Community Schools

Washington Community Schools

West Central School Corporation

West Clark Community Schools

Western School Corporation

Western Wayne Schools

Whitko Community School Corporation