Woman shot outside night club on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that happened on the 9400 block of East Washington Street.
911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened outside the Fuzion Ultra Lounge on Washington Street.
Investigators believe the woman was shot while sitting inside a car in the night club’s parking lot.
Although, responding officers found her in a residential neighborhood on the 1000 block of South Brentwood Avenue about 2 miles away from the club.
The woman was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.
This is a developing story.