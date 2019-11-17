× West side shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead following a west side shooting in Indianapolis, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot call around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Staton Place East Drive, located not far from Country Club Road and 10th Street.

Police say the victim of the shooting has been pronounced dead.

No other information about the victim has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.