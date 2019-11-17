Valparaiso man sent to hospital after hunting accident

Posted 1:03 pm, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, November 17, 2019

(courtesy of Indiana DNR)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Valparaiso man is in stable condition after a LaPorte County hunting incident, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR said an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred at Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area Sunday morning is currently being investigated.

LaPorte County Dispatch received a 911 call on a report of a hunter being shot in the leg and conservation officers were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m.

Vincent Fischer, 48, of Valparaiso, told DNR he had been deer hunting and attempted to place his .44 caliber revolver pistol in a holster when the firearm discharged and he was shot in the right leg.

Fischer’s juvenile son immediately used a belt to reduce bleeding and called 911, according to DNR.

Fischer was transported to LaPorte Hospital for medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Conservation officers said the investigation is still ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.