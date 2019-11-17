Body found ‘encased’ in concrete in apartment basement, Colorado man arrested

Posted 4:39 pm, November 17, 2019, by

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A body “encased” in concrete was found in the basement of an apartment Friday in Adams County, Colorado the sheriff’s office says.

An image from KDVR shows a team from the sheriff’s office processing the crime scene at 7899 York Street.

Russell Montoya Jr. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff)

Russell Montoya Jr., 38, was arrested at the same address on Thursday and charged with first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives say a shooting and homicide occurred in the apartment, likely on Friday, November, 8. The victim is an adult male from the Denver metro area, the sheriff’s office said.

Montoya is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing and he could face additional charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.