Colts snap losing streak beating Jaguars 33-13

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts snapped a two-game losing streak beating AFC South rival Jacksonville 33-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win is the first blowout of the Colts’ season. Their first nine games of the year were all decided by seven points or less.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned after missing last week’s game against Miami with a knee sprain. He threw for 148-yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for another touchdown.

The Colts were dominant on the ground rushing for 264 yards. Both Jonathan Williams (116) and Marlon Mack (109) topped the 100-yard mark. It’s the first time the Colts had two 100-yard rushers in a game since 1985.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who’s been under fire after missing 11 kicks the first nine games, made all five of his attempts. He kicked a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Colts the lead and converted four extra points.

The field goal broke Morten Andersen’s NFL record for most career FG attempts with 710. Vinatieri broke Andersen’s records for most field goals made and most points scored in league history last season.

The Jaguars got off to an early lead, scoring first on a Nick Foles to DJ Chark 34-yard touchdown pass.

The Colts responded with a Marlon Mack 13-yard touchdown to tie the game, then took a 10-7 lead on Vinatieri’s field goal. That was the score at the half.

Indianapolis took control of the game in the third quarter with two touchdowns. Brissett connected with Marcus Johnson for a one-yard score, before running one in himself from five-yards out for a 24 to 7 lead.

Nyheim Hines scored on a seven-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Bobby Okereke capped off the scoring returning an interception on a two-point conversion attempt 99-yards for the final two points.

The Colts (6-4) are now tied for the divisional lead with the Texans, who lost in Baltimore on Sunday. They’ll travel to Houston on a short week for a primetime game with the Texans Thursday night at 8:20 on FOX59.