Bakery donates to Fishers PD after K-9 killed in line of duty

FISHERS, Ind. -- Taylor’s Bakery in Fishers is lending a helping hand to their local police department who lost a K-9 in a line of duty.

Fishers Police Department K-9 Harlej was shot and killed Wednesday morning after chasing two into the woods during a police chase. His handler and other officers were waiting nearby but Harlej never returned.

"We could tell a lot of people in the community wanted to do something but maybe didn't know what or how to donate. So we decided to take one of our products being the dog treats and wanted to make a donation of some sort,” said Taylor’s Bakery Co-Owner, Matthew Allen.

They started preparing days in advance thinking they had everything under control. But Allen says once it blew up on social media he knew they were in trouble.

"We started the day with a couple of hundred bags thinking that will be plenty for a slow start on a Saturday. And we were very wrong. We went back into production this morning as those 200 bags flew off the shelves people were coming in grabbing them. Two, three, five, ten bags at a time. So we ended up producing about 600 bags today and have run out again already,” said Allen.

Amounting to more than 5,000 dollars in store. And on Facebook, the giving continued for those who couldn't make it.

"It kind of restores your faith in humanity. It really is neat seeing all of the different people that came just to this location to do it. it really is a neat thing to see everyone come out,” said Allen.

Their overall goal is 10,000 bags and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Fishers Police Department.

"We knew that fishers police department their hearts were hurting they had a significant loss. Those guys are out there day in and day out protecting our citizens and protecting our community and it seems like an obvious answer to do something for them,” said Allen.

Taylor’s Bakery will continue sales on Monday until they reach their goal of 1,000 bags.