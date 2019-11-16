Zionsville Fire Department responds to outbuilding fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday,  the Zionsville Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a barn fire at 7325 Hunt Club Dr in rural Zionsville in Hamilton County.

Zionsville Fire Department crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the interior of the structure.  Because no hydrants were nearby, firefighters utilized tankers to supply water to the scene. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.  Preliminary damage estimates for the building and contents has been listed at $30,000

The cause of the fire was investigated and is believed to be accidental.

