Volunteers hang lights and decorations ahead of Circle of Lights celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s beginning to look a lot more like Christmas on Monument Circle.

That’s because roughly 200 IBEW volunteers spent the morning hanging more than 4,600 lights on the monument.

It’s been a tradition for 57 years and IBEW volunteers say it’s special.

“I love the lighting the day after Thanksgiving the 29th this year just to watch all the families that come down,” Steve Menser, business manager for IBEW said. “It is a holiday tradition for central Indiana. Just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces and the sense of pride from our volunteer members you know once they flip the switch it is just a wonderful tradition for all of us.”

A lot of families make the Circle of Lights event part of their holiday celebrations. More than 100,000 people are expected for 2019’s event on Monument Circle.

In 2016, the IBEW switched to LED lights and say they now save thousands of dollars. It used to cost $4,000 for the month of December. In 2018, it cost just $400.

