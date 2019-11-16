× Silver Alert declared, 66-year-old man missing from Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police are turning to the public for help in finding a 66-year-old man missing from Middletown, Ind.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department said Keith White is a white male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police say White was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes and driving a black 2007 Dodge truck with an Indiana plate. Police say the truck has a sticker on the back window that says, “No this ain’t my husband’s truck.”

White was last seen in Middletown on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police say.

If you have any information on Keith White, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.