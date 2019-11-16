Plainfield firefighter injured while battling abandoned building fire

Posted 3:46 pm, November 16, 2019, by

Photo//Plainfield Fire/Twitter

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A firefighter was transported to the hospital after being injured fighting a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Plainfield Fire Territory said the fire happened in the 400 block of North Vine Street at an abandoned building just after 1 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the firefighter was injured after a beam fell and hit him in the back. He was transported to the hospital with back and shoulder pain but is expected to be released soon.

The fire was brought under control and an investigation began into the cause and origin of the fire.  The department said the fire is not accidental in nature

While the fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report, the department believes it was started by someone.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.