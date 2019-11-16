× Person shot on interstate on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting on the southeast side of Interstate 465 where police confirm one person has been shot inside a vehicle.

An investigation is underway, police say, on I-465 southbound near mile maker 48.5 and I-74 where one lane of traffic is closed.

Police say the individual shot was fired upon by a shooter who was in another vehicle, but at this time there is no suspect vehicle description.

The extent of injury to the person shot is not known at this time, police say.

State Police are still working to determine the cause of the shooting along with any possible suspect information.

This is a developing story.