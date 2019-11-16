Nearly 200 layoffs coming at Indiana coal mine

Posted 4:40 pm, November 16, 2019, by

A pile of coal sits on the ground at PacifiCorp's Hunter coal fired power pant outside of Castle Dale, Utah on November 14, 2019. - The 1,577 Megawatt power pant opened in 1978 and is one of the largest coal fired plants in the western United States. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A coal mine in southern Indiana is laying off 184 employees.

The Evansville Courier & Press says Gibson County Coal filed a notice Friday. The layoffs are effective Jan. 15.

The coal company’s parent, Alliance Resource Partners, says there’s too much coal on the market as a result of poor export markets. Chairman Joseph Craft III says, “We deeply regret the impact of this action on our employees.”

The Gibson North mine this year produced about. 1.7 million tons of coal through Oct. 31.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.