Man shot on interstate on Indy’s southeast side

Posted 8:35 pm, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33PM, November 16, 2019

Police investigated a shooting on I-465 near I-74 on Indy's southeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on the southeast side of Interstate 465.

According to police, the shooting occurred Saturday evening on I-465 southbound near I-74. One lane of traffic was closed while police investigated.

Police say the man was fired upon by a shooter who was in another vehicle described as a red or maroon 4-door car. The shooting is not believed to be random, police add.

The man was transported to a hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing as State Police continuing working to unravel further details about the incident.

