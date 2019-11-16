Hoosiers topple Troy 100-62

Posted 10:15 pm, November 16, 2019, by

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Justin Smith scored a team-high 22 points while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Durham chipped in 17 points each as Indiana blew out Troy 100-62, Saturday night in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers (4-0) shot a blistering 35-for-65 (54%) from the field and outrebounded the Trojans (0-3) 51-38. Their largest lead was 43 points, midway through the second half as the Cream and Crimson dominated the day at Assembly Hall.

Next up, Indiana hosts Princeton, Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.