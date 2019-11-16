× Crash closes I-65 at I-70 split Saturday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Motorists should avoid the I-65/I-70 split as crews respond to a crash.

INDOT says the crash happened between Vermont Street and Michigan Street on I-65 Northbound. The crash caused all lanes to close, backing up traffic to the beginning of the split.

The department said crews are working to get the crash off to the side, but that is happening slowly.

As of 1:10 p.m., INDOT said all lanes were expected to be blocked for an hour.