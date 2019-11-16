× Child rescued after falling through thin ice in northern Indiana

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — An off duty state trooper helped two Winona Lake officers after a child fell through thin ice.

The Indiana State Police said the child was playing about 25 yards out on the ice with another child when he fell through. There were several adults on the shore calling for help.

The trooper ran into the water, swimming to retrieve the child. On his way back, however, he got caught up in the broken ice.

One of the Winona Lake officers swam after him to help out and another officer pulled them to safety.

The child was put in an officer’s vehicle to warm up before being transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other child was able to get out on his own before officers arrived.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reminds people to not go out on the ice if it is less than an inch thick and to always practice ice safety. They provide the following guidelines to judge the safety of fresh solid ice.