Tyler Trent’s family dedicates Red Wagon in his honor

Posted 7:46 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50PM, November 15, 2019
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lasting legacy from a former Riley kid is helping current patients.

The Trent family was on hand Thursday to dedicate a wagon in honor of their son Tyler. Tyler Trent passed away in January from a rare form of bone cancer.

During his time, Trent’s fighting spirit, perseverance and grace inspired countless people. He helped raise thousands of dollars for cancer research and has been honored with the  Disney Spirit Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

The wagon dedicated Thursday will be used to transport patients from their room to surgery, and around the hospital. Tyler's parents say this is a special moment for them.

"It`s so heartwarming and it does bring great comfort to know that he is still in the halls and helping people even in his passing, that help Tony and I a lot in our grief that he continues to help in sort of different ways," Kelly Trent said.

This wagon was presented as a gift to the Trent family at Riley`s dance marathon event in June.

Tyler holds the record for the highest fundraising total in Dance Marathon history, raising more than $100,000 for cancer research at Riley.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.