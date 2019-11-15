× This will be a cool weekend with more clouds by Sunday afternoon

After a week that started with record-setting snow and bitter cold temperatures, some relief is on the way. The average high this time of year is 54 degrees and we’ll stay sunny and dry through the weekend with highs remaining in the low 40s. Expect a sunny Saturday and a few clouds to build during the day Sunday. We’ll have a chance for a few showers Sunday night through Monday. Early next week we’ll keep the high temperature in the 40s with a better chance for rain by Thursday. It will be warmer later in the week with highs in the 50s.

We had only 15 completely dry weekends this year.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

We’ll sunny skies for Saturday’s game in Indianapolis.

We’ll have a cool day for the 106th battle for the Monon Bell.

Expect a light northeast wind in Muncie Saturday.

Highs will be in the 40s Saturday.

We’ll have a cool Sunday morning.

The will most likely be closed on Sunday.

Expect a cloudy Sunday.

Warmer weather is on the way next week.