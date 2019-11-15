× State police arrest Evansville man after detectives find safe of stolen diamonds

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — An Evansville man faces several charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of diamonds from his former employer.

The Indiana State Police said Aaron Haire, 27 of Evansville, faces 27 counts of theft after the investigation into stolen diamonds from Kruckmeyer and Cohn Jewelry in Evansville.

An investigation into the stolen diamonds led detectives to Haire’s home. While searching the residence, police say detectives found a safe containing loose diamonds, diamond rings, diamond earrings, and bracelets. The items were later identified as Kruckmeyer and Cohn Jewelry property and valued at around $29,300.

The investigation revealed that Haire allegedly sold more than 30 diamonds from the company to an out-of-state diamond auction company. The company said the diamonds were auctioned for about $37,000.

State police also say Haire used the company account to buy several computers and other electronic devices for his personal use.

Haire was being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail as of Thursday morning.