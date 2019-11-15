South Bend family members searching for answers after 2017 murder in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Family members are still looking for answers two years after a 21-year-old was murdered.

November 15, marks two years since a South Bend woman was murdered in Indianapolis.

Police say 21-year-old Kailyn Cole was shot in her vehicle before crashing into another car.

Her family traveled more than 100 miles to Indianapolis two years later to continue pushing authorities for answers.

"I’m not happy about it because again it's been two years. Today, it made two years that Kailyn was murdered. And we're still at square one,” said Kailyn’s Aunt Keisha Smith.

The family came with the support of friends and the founder of Justice for South Bend.

"We wanted to know if there was going to be an arrest made anytime soon,” said Smith.

Homicide detective Marcus Kennedy says they're working to get more information to prosecutors.

"We still have some work to be done to satisfy the prosecutor to actually file charges,” said Detective Kennedy.

It took police a year to identify a person of interest known as ‘Rock.’ Rock is believed to have been Cole’s boyfriend.

Kennedy said his investigation has shown Cole and her boyfriend were in a text message argument over her request to borrow a power tool that finally brought the young woman to Rock’s townhouse in the 1300 block of South Senate Avenue on November 15, 2017.

The two were arguing from separate vehicles when shots were fired killing Cole as she crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot.

While a neighbor tried in vain to save Cole’s life, Kennedy said Rock turned off and discarded his phone and moved his family out of the townhouse he rented under an assumed name.

Police say their biggest struggle is getting people to talk.

"Just scared. A number of other challenges but mainly they don't want to cooperate with the police,” said Detective Kennedy.

That's because detectives say ‘Rock’ is a major drug dealer who runs methamphetamine from Arizona, California, New York, and Indiana. But he keeps a low profile.

“It’s not a day that I do not miss my daughter. but whoever you are we coming for you, we want you, I want you,” says Cole’s mother, Kaniece Davidovic.

The family says they are at their lowest point while at the mercy of the prosecutor’s office who need police to provide more information to move forward with the case.

"We know some of you know something we know one person, in particular, knows something. Think about it could be your child one day because you have children. One thing for sure what goes around comes around,” said Smith.

Anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at 262-TIPS.