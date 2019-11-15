Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old woman out of Northeast Indiana

Posted 9:28 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, November 15, 2019

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a woman who went missing Friday afternoon.

The Lowell Police Department is investigating Karen Fischer’s disappearance. She was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Fischer is an 81-year-old woman. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen driving a white 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana license plate 909VVA.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 219-696-0411 or 911.

