Road construction continues around Marion County this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers in central Indiana can expect another weekend of road construction.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will have four different work zones on interstates in Marion County. Drivers should be on the lookout for construction crews and slow down in work zones.

Some of the work is weather dependent. INDOT said it will provide updates on Twitter and Facebook if anything changes.

Lane Restrictions

I-65 NB from Southport Rd. to I-465

Right lane closed

Overnight work Friday to Monday

I-465 ramps will not be affected

I-465 NB/SB from I-70 to I-65 (Southeast side)

Intermittent rolling stops during lane striping

9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday

I-465 NB/WB from 56th Street to U.S. 31 (Northeast side)

1 lane open

7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB/WB from Ditch Rd. to Springmill Rd.

2 lanes closed in each direction

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Ramp Closures

I-65 NB to Southport Rd.

Intermittent nightly closures

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB to Southport Rd.

Intermittent nightly closures

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Shadeland Ave. to I-465 NB

7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Keystone Ave. to I-465 WB

7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

NB Martin Luther King Jr. St. to I-65 SB