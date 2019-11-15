× Reflecting back on 35 years for the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—It takes a certain kind of dedication that only some die-hard Colts fans know.

“The day the Colts moved here, the Colts became your favorite team,” explained longtime season ticket holder Paul Hayes.

That was back in 1984 when the Colts made the overnight trip from Baltimore to the Circle City.

It was also the year Hayes and Howard Gearlds became Colts season ticket holders.

“When they built the Hoosier dome, I entered the lottery, got my tickets, and have had them ever since,” Gearlds said.

Since then, the team has had their fair share of ups and downs.

“We certainly sat through a lot of bad games,” said Hayes.

But nothing has wavered their dedication to the team.

“Everybody, knows what kind of fan I am. I probably won’t be there if it’s on a Sunday afternoon and we’re home,” Gearlds said.

But for these Hoosiers, it’s about more than a game.

“My dad, my brother, my son, my son-in-law now, it’s just a family thing for us on Sundays,” said Hayes.

An extended family, that they’ll support win or lose.

The Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday at home. You can watch that on CBS4.