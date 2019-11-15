× Memorial service scheduled for Nov. 20 to honor Fishers K9 officer killed in the line of duty

FISHERS, Ind. — Final memorial arrangements have been set for a Fishers K9 officer killed in the line of duty this week.

The public is invited to attend the service for Harlej on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Main Gym at Fishers High School, 13000 Promise Road.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Displays and a slideshow will run from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The memorial begins at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 7 p.m.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a procession will take place to George Kehl Police Station (4 Municipal Drive, Fishers). The procession will be restricted to Fishers Police Department employees, retirees, family and special guests.

Harlej, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was killed this week while tracking suspects during a traffic stop. Officer Jarred Koopman had served as his handler since he joined the department in 2015.