How Indiana schools keep students safe outside the building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – School districts in Indiana are pumping millions of dollars towards safety. A lot of that money goes towards securing a building to keep kids safe once they are inside. Administrators are working before the bell rings too.

“At the end of the day, schools are a vulnerable place,” said Chase Lyday, president of the Indiana School Resource Officers Association.

School resource officers like Lyday monitor hallways all day to secure the campus once class starts. Moments like what happened this week at a Southern California school make him take a second look.

“Certainly sad when a student slips through the cracks. Our goal is to be as proactive and sensitive to kids’ needs,” Lyday said.

Lyday said SROs focus on what is happening outside the school as well as inside.

“Parking lot patrols, we have officers even from nearby jurisdictions that drive by pay attention what is going on,” he said.

In California this week, the shooter started firing before even getting into the building. That is why some districts are also focusing on outside security like adding cameras. Most Beech Grove Schools now have them.

“It is impossible to prevent you know something, an incident but at least let’s try to minimize it so we worked very hard on that,” said Paul Kaiser, Superintendent of Beech Grove Schools.

Beech Grove also wants to hire more SROs so that there can be one at the middle school and high school. They plan to put forth a referendum next year.

“You have to do everything you can ahead of time by working with kids and talking to kids,” he said.

The Indiana Department of Education recently held training for a School Safety Specialist Academy. Administrators learned best practices for security. Right now, there are more than 3,000 school safety specialists in the state.