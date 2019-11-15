Hoosier teacher’s guitar getting attention from Indiana icons

Posted 10:24 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35PM, November 19, 2019
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Hoosier teacher’s unique Indiana shaped guitar is getting attention, and signatures, from Indiana icons.

On Friday, Jane Pauley added her name and autograph to that list.

Jane Pauley signed the guitar while in town to celebrate the 10th anniversary opening of her first Jane Pauley healthcare clinic. Pauley complimented the uniqueness of the guitar.

“I’ve never seen a guitar in the shape of Indiana, but I think it’s quite appropriate,” Pauley said. “Indiana has produced a lot of important music; a lot of literary musical figures have come from Indiana.”

Mark Yeaton uses the guitar to teach his 4th graders about music and Indiana history.

He’s gotten 14 iconic signatures so far including John Mellencamp. Yeaton says his goal is to get Larry Bird and David Letterman to sign it, too.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.