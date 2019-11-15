Hoosier teacher’s guitar getting attention from Indiana icons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Hoosier teacher’s unique Indiana shaped guitar is getting attention, and signatures, from Indiana icons.

On Friday, Jane Pauley added her name and autograph to that list.

Jane Pauley signed the guitar while in town to celebrate the 10th anniversary opening of her first Jane Pauley healthcare clinic. Pauley complimented the uniqueness of the guitar.

“I’ve never seen a guitar in the shape of Indiana, but I think it’s quite appropriate,” Pauley said. “Indiana has produced a lot of important music; a lot of literary musical figures have come from Indiana.”

Mark Yeaton uses the guitar to teach his 4th graders about music and Indiana history.

He’s gotten 14 iconic signatures so far including John Mellencamp. Yeaton says his goal is to get Larry Bird and David Letterman to sign it, too.